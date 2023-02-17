Jokulsarlon Lagoon Ice Beach, Iceland

I have visited this amazing location several times. Each time has its own wonders. Sometimes, there is a lot of ice, and sometimes not. I usually visit during the summer, and sunsets/sunrises can be vibrant and lined up with the beach itself.

The ice calves off the Breidamerkurjokull Glacier, part of the larger Vatnajokull Glacier, in the lagoon and washes out to the sea and onto the beach itself.

I found 80-100mm to be the range I preferred and boots like ExtraTufs work well in the sand and waves. Putting tennis balls or empty water bottles on the ends of your tripod also helps with stability in the shifting sands of the beach.

I love this beach and get back there every time I visit Iceland.

