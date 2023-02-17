Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland

I had ventured up to Glencoe for some post-Christmas photography and was heading back down the A82 for home when my eye caught the changing conditions over Buachaille Etive Mor.

I jumped out of the car, crossed the road, and, after a quick look around, found this composition and set up the picture only for the heavens to open up in true Scottish fashion and force a hasty retreat to the car.

Determined to get the image, I waited a short time for the rain to ease, headed back across the road, set up the shot again, and waited. Thankfully the rain held off long enough for the clouds to part slightly and shed some soft, subtle light onto the peak of possibly Scotland's most photographed mountain, and I grabbed the picture.

