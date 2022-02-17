Veddemarka, Langevaag, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After a few weeks with really wet and unpleasant weather the snow are back again. I’m no big lover of snow, neither winter, but the amount of rain we have had the last few weeks put my woodland photography on hold. Weather sealing or not, I didn't want to risk my camera and lenses get drenched in so much water.

Did manage a few short trips out and about between the rain showers, but the rain kept coming back, almost like it was waiting for me to get out and about.

This went on for quite a few weeks, my hunger for getting out with my camera became more and more stressful and my moody wasn't exactly on the bright side of the scale.

The rain manage to wipe away all the snow, and I began believing in a early start on the Spring.

Finally the rain stopped and i was excited for the upcoming weekend, finally I could forget the snow and visit my local woodland dressed in all those beautiful green colours.

Saturday morning came and I woke up around 04.30, wanted to get out and about before the sun and maybe get some sunrise shot without the snow. I was far from happy when I looked out the bedroom window and was greeted with snow, the weather had decided to replace the missing snow and mess up my plans. A few words not worth mention got downed in my coffee while I got dressed, then it was of to the local woodland as I had no plan of cancel my weekend plans.

Since it was snowing I realize I probably wouldn't get any sunlight, so I decided to visit an area I've been scouting earlier, an area I knew I would find some nice pine trees and hopefully some untouched snow.

With the snow in the air the conditions was perfect for a faded out background, like you get with fog.

The ambient light just kept on getting better and better, and with the faded background everything was lined up for some images with beautiful transitions between the light and the shadows. even the texture in the snow would add to the composition.

This final image matches pretty close the emotional feeling I had while working on the composition. Have done some dodging and burning to bring out the depth and lifted the exposure a tiny bit in the brightest area to focus the viewers eyes.

I'm more than pleased with how this image came out considering my not so happy relationship with winter photography. it's not as scary anymore, so maybe my feeling for winter photography will change in the future.

