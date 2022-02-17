Ring Road Fence Line, Dyrhoolaey, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After reading a number of cautionary tales about Icelandic winters from drivers with plenty of winter driving experience, on my first trip, I went with a photo tour. On my second trip, my wife and I went alone, spending a week along the south coast. We spent a couple of days around Vik and Dyrhólaey. While we simply drove up to the lighthouse on the first visit, the spur road to it was now a sheet of ice and closed to traffic. So at dawn, I strapped on my micro spikes and made the 1.5 km trek up the hill. After this experience, I decided on doing something less strenuous for sunset.

I didn’t have to go far. Stepping out of our hotel, I was greeted with a nice sunset and decided to use a pasture fence as a leading line. The Ring Road appears in the midfield. While this image took far less effort on my part than others I made on this trip, it’s one of my favorites.

I had been following the road conditions website carefully, but let my guard down on our last night. We were staying near Gulfoss. There, the desk clerk informed us a major storm was about to hit. The Ring Road would close at 6:00. We got up at 3:00 to find several inches of snow already on the car. The clerk had suggested taking Road 38 at the traffic circle at Hveragerdi. When we got there, we saw a foot of snow and not a single tire track going down that road, so we headed up the switchbacks to increasingly howling winds and eventually to complete whiteout and probably the scariest driving I’ve ever done. So if you go it alone, follow the weather reports daily.

