Fairy Falls off Mountain Road, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

For its relatively small size (approximately 185 square km) Salt Spring Island abounds with spectacular landscapes some of which are dominated by magnificent mountains overlooking wide valleys while others reveal the beauty of waterfalls hidden in the luxuriant rainforest.

And due to the oceanic climate of our Gulf Island here on the west coast of British Columbia, our winters are usually very wet. February is a particularly wonderful time to photograph all the water streaming gleefully along brooks and creeks and thundering as it cascades down over moss-covered rocks and boulders.

And one of my favourite waterfalls to visit—in the south end of the island, just off Mountain Road—is part of Mount Tuam (aka Sacred Mountain) Ecological Reserve. When I’m standing still, looking up at these native Douglas Firs and Western Red Cedar towering above me, the tangy scent of the forest tickling my nose and the sound of rushing water pricking up my ears, I feel so alive! And after breathing in this refreshing air, I like to set my tripod down and look for scenes which take me into the heart of the waterfall.

This image is part of a series of photos I took of the more diminutive set of falls off Mountain Road which are fondly known as the Fairy Falls. It was lovely to spend time photographing the swirls and eddies and pools close up with my zoom lens. I like this image in particular because, for me, it almost feels like I’m moving along with the water over stepping stones through this enchanted land.

