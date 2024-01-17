River Menthue, Villars Tiercilin, Switzerland

I can't think of another weather condition with the same transformative and creative power as snow and ice. Some landscape elements disappear under a white blanket; others appear out of nowhere. The landscape's character changes completely from a photographic perspective; dismal, empty fields become negative space, and complex scenes with lots of details turn into minimalist heaven. Big vistas otherwise too busy reveal new compositions, and smaller details come into existence where there was nothing before.

Icicles are a perfect example of this revolutionary potential. One day they are born out of nowhere, the next day the might already have disappeared or altered. I love this temporary and vague character; every picture of an icicle is, almost by definition, unique. Replication is impossible; the picture is truly "mine".

I took this picture on a long hike along a river near where I live. There was only a little snow, so the river running through a forest wasn't very appealing as there needed to be more snow to cover all the chaos and complexity of the woodland. I almost gave up when I reached a natural wall where water trickled down from a higher plateau, and icicles formed overnight. I was immediately attracted to the minimalist nature of the different shapes and structures of the frozen water, the leaf and the needles. The image represents, to me, the transition between autumn and winter.

