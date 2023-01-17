Lauttasaari, Helsinki, Finland

This 'Iced Stone' picture was taken at a winter landscape workshop in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. The location was the southern tip of Lauttasaari Island (aka Drumso), a residential area 5km from the City Centre.

To the right of the picture, the sea was frozen, but the water was still open in this area even though the temperature was -4 °C. The water kept the lower stones ice-free, but the higher stone was cooled to freezing temperatures between the waves.

This subject immediately caught my interest, whereas the other workshop participants continued to an area with an ice-covered sea. I positioned my tripod in the shallow water and adjusted my 24mm tilt-shift lens so that I would get a sharp picture from the foreground to the horizon.

The first version, with a normal exposure time of 1/4sec, looked restless due to the waves. The water in this final version was smoothed out with a 9-stop ND filter. However, the predominantly grey colours with subdued green and brown nuances didn't match my vision. Therefore, I converted the picture to monochrome in Silver EFEX Pro and gave it a bluish tone.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now