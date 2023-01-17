Jackson Hole, WY, USA

The weather was bleak during a winter visit to Grand Teton NP in early December. I almost did not make it into Jackson Hole due to the weather. However, some decent light broke through in a few short periods here and there.

Most of the time was spent photographing wildlife in harsh conditions. However, on the last evening, the sun broke out late. I was heading to a higher elevation photographing a leading valley into the mountains. On the way there, this scene appeared with the good light and the fencing leading your eyes to the barn; I had to stop and photograph it. I was happy I did and very pleased with the result.

