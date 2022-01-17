Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Snow scenes can often be colourless affairs; the blinding glare of the snow matched by the whiteout conditions of the sky. The Australian Alps often experience these situations where the warmer moist air flowing up from the forested valleys below and over the ridges cooling as it rises and condensing into fog and cloud obscuring much of the landscape as it does so. So what the mountains lack in steepness and grandeur can be compensated for in the interplay of light and dark as the cloud shadows race across the undulating landscape. The shadows often being the only way of discerning features in the terrain. This particular shot was taken looking across at the relatively flat but corniced summit ridge of Mt Kosciuszko (Australia’s highest peak). The wind was forcing the cloud to form above me as it raced across the ridge top. The glare was interspaced with the cloud shadows that constantly danced across the snowy slope providing a constantly changing subject of infinite variety. Conditions this day were very mild, no precipitation and a moderate wind. Taken a few years ago it was only my third or fourth trip out with my relatively new Pentax K1 using the kit 28-105 lens. I had chosen this camera combination for its ruggedness and ability to handle the wet snow conditions we invariably encounter out here. I previously had the Canon 5D II and had managed to sustain serious damage twice due to water ingress. This day did not test the camera at all. The subtle tint applied to the sky was some artistic licence I indulged in. The actual colour was a grey-blue tint that tended to flatten and blend with the foreground; I preferred this pink’ish tint.

