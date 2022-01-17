Guadalupe National Park, West Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo was taken on an evening hike at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in far West Texas. The Park is one of the least visited of all the national parks in the United States. The wind had been howling all day kicking up dust everywhere. I stopped at the Marcus overlook to watch the sunset and the light was changing every second for a new view. The dust amplified the colors of the hills and the desert sunset. This black and white version really highlighted the shadows from the setting sun.

