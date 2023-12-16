Land of Waterfalls, Transylvania County, North Carolina, USA

To me, a perfect day consists of taking a hike. There's extra excitement if it leads to a waterfall. This November afternoon, my brother and I were headed to Transylvania County in North Carolina, which has the nickname "Land of Waterfalls".

With my Nikon D850, some lenses and my tripod in tow, we started our adventure hoping we would also see the last of the fall colors.

As we hiked down the trail, there was a stillness in the air, with the only sound being the rustling of the already fallen leaves as we carefully stepped through them so we didn't trip on the tree roots. It was a cloudy afternoon, but enough light was coming through the clouds to illuminate the yellow, orange and red of the tall trees we had climbed into.

There's a moment when you want to stop, look around to appreciate nature and take a breath of the fresh forest air, as you know once you can hear the water, your steps will get faster. It was a take your breath away moment once the waterfall was in view. Multiple cascades were gently flowing down the rocks into a pool. As we sat there, taking in the sights and sounds of nature, there was a peacefulness that I will always remember.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now