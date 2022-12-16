Gunnison Winter Sunset, Colorado, USA

Sunsets in the winter can be fantastic, but for someone with a day job, they can be much harder to catch. This one looked like it was going to be good and I wanted to get to this nearby creek and I managed to slip away from work in time. I like checking up on the progression of the ice forming on the creek. The shapes of the open water and ice fascinate me. They are ever-changing as the season progresses until the creek freezes over entirely.

It was cold but tolerable with good clothing. The open water had formed this interesting shape reflecting the flow of the water beneath.

I did some closer wide-angle shots but the ones that worked best were a little tighter and from farther back. That got the reflection nice and colorful and allowed for a good amount of sky in the frame as well.

Shortly after this photo, the sun dropped along with the temperature and it was time to get home and warm up!

