Castile, Letchworth State Park, New York, USA

My husband and I visited Letchworth State Park in New York State in mid-October 2023. I've wanted to go there for quite some time, remembering a visit there many years ago when I lived in Rochester, NY.

That beautiful park has always stayed in my mind. It is a six-and-a-half-hour drive from our home, but the trip was well worth it. This scene is just before you get to the lower falls. It involved descending 127 stone stairs. It was not easy for an older couple, but we made it.

