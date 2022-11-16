Passo Giau, Veneto, Northern Italy

I will never forget the first time I saw the Dolomites. It was during the summer of 1996 when I was at our family home in northern Italy with my then young twin boys on our summer holidays from South Africa.

I remember driving up to these magnificent mountains, where the road in some areas goes through deep valleys alternating with open meadows. After a certain point the famous rocky peaks seemed to pay hide and seek through the pine forests along the winding road, and I could only wonder what lay beyond.

“The Dolomites are widely regarded as being among the most attractive mountain landscapes in the world,” states UNESCO, and on June 26, 2009 they were inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage List. These mighty mountains hold a wide appeal for photographers not only here in Italy but throughout the world. They are a mountain range situated in the northern Italian Alps and have over 18 peaks which rise to above 3,000 metres in altitude. They feature some of the most beautiful mountain landscapes anywhere, with vertical walls, sheer cliffs and a high density of narrow, deep and long valleys.

This photo taken during the month of October is of the world famous Passo Giau (Giau pass) where the panorama that opens up is nothing less than spectacular. A very predominant mountain range called Nuvolau (2,574 m) stands up proud with immense rock faces from the centre of this vast mountain pasture and is the mecca for many photographers. Nuvolau, with her Ra Gusela tower takes your breath away, and looking at the peak, one can see Rifugio Nuvolau, the oldest mountain refuge in the Dolomites, which was built in 1883.

Sunsets in autumn are rather spectacular, the sun goes down quickly and the light on the mountain range is amazing and for this photo all I used was a tripod and my polarizing filter.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now