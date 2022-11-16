Kelling Woods, Holt, Norfolk, England

Walking through the woods near where I live, I always take a camera with me. At this time of year the sun angles down this steep bank and can give beautiful light. In this case we had had some mist in the early morning and the remains of this softened the image and gave me a lovely softness.

I get such a buzz from moments like this where before you press the button you just know it's going to be good. Then you look at the screen and battling your way through thorns, brambles and soaking long grass was worth it. So many times it doesn't work but now and again..

