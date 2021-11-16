Lefferts Pond, Chittenden, Vermont, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Much of the eastern US has large hardwood forests that are extremely colorful in the fall. New England is especially nice because of the large number of maple trees that turn beautiful shades of red. I spent one fall traveling the length of Vermont seeking out this spectacular foliage.

Near Rutland Vermont is Lefferts Pond. It could just as easily be named Lefferts Lake because you can’t see its entirety from any spot. I spent an afternoon exploring its shores and inlets to get to know it so I could return the next morning knowing exactly where I wanted to be. I wasn’t expecting too much of the place in late afternoon, however, the interesting sky and nice reflections in this sheltered inlet couldn’t be ignored.

I took the time to compose several frames exploiting a fallen log to guide the viewer to the colorful trees beyond. I did return the next morning to capture a misty sunrise over the pond, but to my surprise, after processing my images, I liked this earlier composition just as much. I think it captures what those of us who wait expectantly each fall for the leaves to change remember about those experiences. It was an especially tranquil, quiet place. Being there was every bit as enjoyable as capturing it photographically.

Lefferts Pond is managed by the US Forest Service and is a day use only area. Camping is possible in other areas of the Green Mountain National Forest, and there is a variety of accommodations in nearby Rutland.

