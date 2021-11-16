Hintersee Lake, Berchestgaden, Bavaria, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Bavaria and its neighbour Austria have always been close to me, maybe due to ancestry but definitely due to the extreme beauty these two countries offer. It is easy for me to get there as I don’t live too far away, so I planned a trip with fellow photographers to this area.

Located near the Berchtesgaden National Park with the magnificent city of Salzburg only a few kilometres away, the area of Lake Hintersee and Ramsau are among the most picturesque in the Bavarian Alps. Artists and novelists discovered both sites in the 1800s and later, film-makers chose this area as an idyllic setting for alpine majesty and pastoral romance and has fascinated many landscape artists and photographers alike.

The turquoise mountain lake is not enormous, but with a circumference of around 2.5 kilometres it is large enough and an easy hike and one of the most popular photographers stomping ground opportunities in the area.

I have always wanted to visit this area and see the crystal clear water of the lake, which has a beautiful turquoise colour all along the edges. What attracted me photographically were the huge boulders in the lake forming mini islands with many that can be reached from the bank without getting your feet wet!

These boulders are not only situated in the water but are scattered around the forest that surrounds the lake. The huge rocks in combination with the mixed forest consisting of pine and beech and including a winding footpath created the most magical feeling, almost like a classical fairytale. This area is now a protected geotope of outstanding beauty in Bavaria.

Photographing in autumn is almost a guarantee for misty conditions particularly in the morning and this is what I was hoping for. Mist is most likely to form overnight and is best found in the early morning as the sun rises, however I arrived here a little after 10am and was lucky to have this beautiful soft mist floating over the water.

It is a very iconic place and photographed to death, so instead of opening my camera bag and doing some shots straight away I wondered around to try and look for something different. Time was of essence as I was with a group of fellow photographers and had a tight schedule, so I decided that what pleased me the most was the classic scene of “tree island” close to the lakes edge where the water is so tropical looking with its aquamarine colour.

A polarizing filter kept the glare to a minimum and I also used a tripod for this shot.

