Drift Creek Falls, Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon, USA

Drift Creek Falls is a lovely 75 foot waterfall situated in the coastal forest of Oregon Coast Range several miles inland from the town of Lincoln City. It is fairly easily accessed through a well maintained 3 mile loop trail which passes through old-growth trees, native vine maples, huckleberry and salmonberry bushes as well as a wide variety of native shrubs and ferns.

The falls location features an exposure of columnar basalt, an igneous, volcanic rock common to the Oregon and Washington coast. Overhanging the falls and its creek bed 100 feet below is a suspension bridge spanning some 240 feet. This particular image was captured on a rainy October afternoon. After spending some time viewing the area, I selected a composition looking up from the creek bed through a jumble of large boulders created when the sheer rock face of the falls gave way in 2010.

After experimenting with a 24mm-70mm lens (both vertically and horizontally framed) I switched to my 14mm-24mm wide angle in order to achieve the framing I was hoping for. Since there was a fairly steady mist/drizzle falling, I took care to wipe my camera lens dry between each shot. I also checked the focus and histogram of each shot after I took it to make sure the focus was sharp and the waterfall was not over-exposed. I chose 1/2 second shutter speed to create the water "flow" effect I was looking for while still retaining some detail. I settled on an f/18 aperture setting in order to balance out the exposure triangle with an ISO of 100.

While I haven't visited Drift Creek falls in other seasons, fall is certainly a good time to see and capture leaf colors that are nice complements to the prevailing deep green of the rain forest.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

