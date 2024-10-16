Snow Curves, Bucegi Mountains, Romania

Winter offers a series of photographic opportunities that are extremely specific in comparison to other seasons. Abstract, simple, graphic images are the ones that attract me the most during winter photography, as textures, shapes, light, and tones nature offers in the harsh weather of high-altitude mountains make for an exquisite subject. Extremely low temperatures, well below freezing, combined with wind gushes specific to high-altitude mountain plateaus, make for an extraordinary landscape scenery at the top of the Romanian Carpathian Mountains. This image is a good example of how the strong winds above 2000 meters high in the Bucegi Massif continuously shape the snow during night time and the day, offering unique scenery that changes quickly from one hour to the other. The curves shaped in the frozen snow show the intensity and the shift in the direction of strong winds that carve the landscape, giving an extremely dynamic view along the hilly plateau.

In photographing this scene, I thought a lot about the framing of the snow curves, as it was essential to emphasize the dynamism that nature already created. Thus, I searched not only for the right part of the surrounding curves-filled landscape to fit my vision but also for the right angle to be able to create a diagonal composition in my frame. This was of the utmost importance in offering the observer a dynamic leading line along the already dynamic curves, giving a depth effect in what would otherwise be a rather flat, compressed image. At the same time, it was important that the general direction of the curves would match the direction of the diagonal composition I was creating, in this case, from the bottom-left to the upper-right corner of the frame, with the vertical orientation being, in this case, a necessity.