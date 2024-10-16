    Search
    Shark Bay, Western Australia

    By Irma Ferreira
    I attended a workshop in Shark Bay that included 3 flights over Shark Bay in Western Australia. The plane was a very small Cessna, and we had the door off in the plane to have the opportunity for clear images. It was an amazing experience to see the colours of Outback Australia from the air. It was a clear day but very windy.

    I asked the pilot to do a banking to get my images almost straight down towards the horizon. It resulted in incredible images that blew my mind. It was amazing to see the curves and patterns created by the ocean, mud planes and salt deposits. I would go back to have the thrilling experience any day.

