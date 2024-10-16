    Search
    Laguna Beach, California, USA

    By Tori M Bird
    It's funny how you always end up in the right place at the right time. I was at this beach the night before shooting the sunset over the ocean, and what an amazing evening of color it was. So much so that I still remember that evening. I had met another photographer that night, and we shared the experience. It wasn't until I got back to my car I noticed my lens cap had popped off on my journey back from the water's edge. By this time, it was too dark to see anything, so I planned to go down early the next morning.

    I arrived at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach, California, the next morning, parking my car in the same area as the night before. I walked the same trail down to the beach, looking for the lost lens cap. As the sun began to rise, I was given an encore of color that morning. The reflection on the water that had pooled from the high tides the night before caught my eye. When I set up my camera, I noticed a seagull approaching over the water and out towards the ocean. No, I did not find my lens cap, but I did get a magical and blessed morning.

