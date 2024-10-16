Ladakh, India

Most of Ladakh is covered by huge mountain ranges, the principals of which are the great Himalayan and Karakoram ranges. The extensively eroded mountain slope in the image is over the Karakoram range, which contains the world's second-tallest peak, K-2. The erosion is primarily due to snow melt during the summer season. Our journey took us through a route with spectacular views of this range.

