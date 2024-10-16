Intimate View, Bryce Canyon National Park, UT, USA

Photographing Bryce Canyon National Park is generally dominated by capturing the grandeur of the fins and hoodoos that make up the main amphitheatre. After all, where can you find anything as powerful as this? But the real thrill is finding intimate images that speak loudly, and there is a never-ending supply of them.

Being there when the sun rises provides the most thrilling experience. After all, Bryce Canyon offers the best sunrises you will find anywhere. The shadows are at their best and show off the hoodoos like no other time of day.

In October, which is one of my favourite times, it can get pretty cold at the four main viewpoints, with temperatures below freezing and extended even farther down with the morning breezes that enhance the freezing temperatures. But what lies before you is so inspiring you hardly notice the cold until the Golden Hour is over, and you pack up your gear and head back to your car. This is one of those locations where the more you photograph it, the more you see, and it's always a thrill to return.