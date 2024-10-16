Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA

I've been holding onto all the photos from a long-ago trip to the Grand Canyon for quite a while now. They seem to be a set that is forever stuck in my endless list of "to be edited". This photo was taken earlier on in my journey as a photographer, and I always felt the photos from this trip were a little washed out and didn't meet the expectations I was hoping they would.

Looking back now with a fresh set of eyes, I see the beauty in these photos. I think I did a good job of capturing the jagged curves of the canyon, the layers of rock and the river carving ever deeper into the ground. This photo carries the awe that I originally had when looking out over the rugged landscape, and I still get that same feeling today.