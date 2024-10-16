Elyria, Ohio, USA

The hike to this waterfall looks more like Colorado than Ohio with its extra large boulders that seem displaced next to an urban area but that’s what makes this such a unique and special location.

Set in Cascade Park, where the East and west branches of the Black River meet, this spot is magical in autumn, but its beauty is appreciated in any season. One can get lost in the sound of the rushing water and the sight of stunning twin falls and not want to leave.