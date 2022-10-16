Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario, Canada

Waterfalls are wonderful things to watch. The fact that something as soft as water can, over time, erode something as hard as rock due to their patience and diligence is amazing to me. This dam, constructed in 1918 to power the Penmans Clothing Company, has stood the test of time.

Every autumn, the banks of the Grand River explode in color as the weather changes. This year seemed to be even more than the usual.

I shot the scene with both a short and long exposure but loved the way the falls became soft and ethereal with the longer settings...it seemed to lend a magical air to the scene which was so suitable.

