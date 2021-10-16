    Search
    Old Train Cemetery,Uyuni, Bolivia

    By Guy Gillade

    Picture Story

    Years ago when I visited my daughter who stayed for 1 year with a Bolivian family. I made a 5 week tour with her in Bolivia and Peru. During a 5 day trek with the jeep departing from Uyuni I visited the train cemetery there again towards the evening when I returned there, and the rusty old trains turned into a fiery scene by the setting sun which lasted only about 10 minutes and I could take some nice images with my hybrid camera bought in Bolivia.

    My camera, a Nikon D70, had already been stolen the 2nd week and luckily I was able to buy this Nikon Coolpix E8700 on the black market in La Paz with only 1 battery and 1 SD card that I had to be careful with and could only shoot in jpeg.

    Despite only jpeg files and a small sensor, I find that the photos taken are quite usable.

