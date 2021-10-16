Old Train Cemetery,Uyuni, Bolivia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Years ago when I visited my daughter who stayed for 1 year with a Bolivian family. I made a 5 week tour with her in Bolivia and Peru. During a 5 day trek with the jeep departing from Uyuni I visited the train cemetery there again towards the evening when I returned there, and the rusty old trains turned into a fiery scene by the setting sun which lasted only about 10 minutes and I could take some nice images with my hybrid camera bought in Bolivia.

My camera, a Nikon D70, had already been stolen the 2nd week and luckily I was able to buy this Nikon Coolpix E8700 on the black market in La Paz with only 1 battery and 1 SD card that I had to be careful with and could only shoot in jpeg.

Despite only jpeg files and a small sensor, I find that the photos taken are quite usable.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now