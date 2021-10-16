    Search
    October Sunrise Over Lake Michigan, Highland Park, IL, USA
    By Paul Lucas

    Picture Story

    I live about a mile from Lake Michigan and I frequently use the lakefront as one of my outdoor studios. Between 2012 and 2013 Lake Michigan was at a near record low water level due drought conditions throughout the midwest. The low water level revealed many normally hidden items near the shore line like rocks, boulders, and old wooden piers. One very blustery and cold October morning I ventured down to the lake. At first I was disappointed to see a cloud covered gray sky. But as I waited and watched a thin strip of light appeared on the horizon and I could see I might be able to catch brief glimpse of the sunrise. I stopped down my lens to f/22 to maximize the starburst that I caught from the rising sun. The slow shutter speed changed the speed of the crashing waves. And with this exposure combination I was able to capture the pink and orange colors of the sun on the white caps of the waves.

