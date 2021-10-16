Flornes at Stjordalselva, Stjordalen, Trondelag County, Norway

Picture Story

The cold weather in january has change the landscape completely. The temperature was below 20 degrees and the vegetation around the river was glittering from thousands of rime crystals. It's late in the evening and the sun has disappeared behind wooden hills. Above the river of Stjordalselva, the frost mist floats in circles. On a small hill a yellow house stands alone in solitude and I feel envious about the people who lives there with such a lovely view over this white and virgin landscape. I'm freezing on my fingers when I take some photos of the river but fortunately it's no wind. I'm standing on a small bridge at Flornes in Stjordalen in Trøndelag in the middle of Norway. This scenery can be watched from the road which run along the river in this valley. I live not far away from this place and I'm often here to take images of the river in every season. I think perhaps that the winter are the most beautiful season, especially then it's cold and the smoke lays over the river surface.

Already in 1881, a railway between the town of Stjørdal and Storlien in Sweden was established. This railway who runs along the Stjordalselva river and all the way up in the valley, has been very popular among tourist. The line are about 80 kilometers long and have many wonderful scenarios on it's way. Many norwegian prefer to take this train and stop right outside the big store at Storlien. Sweden are members in EU and merchendise are a lot cheaper than in Norway. Shoping at the border has become very popular.

Stjordalselva are well known for high amounts of salon. Fisherman from hole Europe atom here to try to catch a big salon or two. The fishing for salon starts in may and you can fish the hole summer into the end og september. The salon have to force some difficult rapids along the river, but most of them managed to swim all the way to the limit of the river.

