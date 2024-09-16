    Search
    Summer Beauty, Mont Blanc, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In July 2024, my friends and fellow photographers invited me to discover Eco Laurentides Park, located in Mont Blanc, an hour and a half north of Montreal.

    For such a situation, I carried two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 16 to 36 mm lens and the other with a 24 to 200 mm lens (35 mm eq.). The lightweight and small size of my Olympus Micro 4/3 gear is ideal.

    Along an easy hiking trail, I reached the Lac du Cordon shoreline. This scene amazed me: the mountains in the background, beautiful green trees pointing to the lovely blue sky and big, lovely, low clouds dancing over a calm lake—a real summer beauty!

    I had to seize this magic moment.

    At 16 mm, the lens was unable to capture the whole scene. So, handheld, I took 3 shots to do a panorama, knowing Lightroom is very good for stitching photos. I wanted to have the elegant long trees frame each side of the scene. To achieve (ETTR), I overexposed each shot by 1 stop.

    Later, during postproduction in Lightroom, I created a sky mask and performed a dehaze set at +20. I inverted this mask and set the shadows to +100. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

    Thirty-four minutes later, I seized another beauty that was published in my portfolio.

    That day, I captured many beautiful images. I will certainly go back!


