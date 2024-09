Experience Music Project, Seattle, Washington, USA

I was working downtown Seattle and decided to bring my camera gear with me so I could go to Seattle Center after work, which was only a 10-minute walk. I was lucky to have some fog for my shooting experience that night, but in this photo, I was pretty close to the "Experience Music Project" (now called MoPop), so the fog didn't come into play.

Since it was dark, I set up long exposures at 100 ISO to keep the noise down. The architect who designed the building is Frank Gehry, and I love finding new compositions around this building.

