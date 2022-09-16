Maroon Bells Snowmass Wilderness, Colorado, USA

On the last morning of hiking the famous Four Pass Loop in Colorado's Maroon Bells–Snowmass Wilderness, I was initially disappointed to wake up to very dense wildfire smoke. But, I decided that I would try to turn the vastly reduced visibility to my advantage in order to make a mystical black and white composition. So I scrambled up a steep talus field to get a better perspective of the valley and captured this frame fading away in the smoky skies around the bend.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor