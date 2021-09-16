Waterlandse Zeedijk, Zuiderwoude, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A windy evening in May 2021. The weather forecast was OK-ish, although the windforce would be strong and it would be cloudy. At the Markermeer dyke it is always windy and winds are always stronger than in the fields. I longed for a bit of air though, so I went for a photoshoot anyway. To my surprise things worked out rather well. The wind swept the flowers of the cow parsley in an attractive way and there was plenty of opportunity for landscape pictures with a bit of action. I took a few pictures of the landscape, took some deep breaths and finished my photoshoot looking for meadow birds.

