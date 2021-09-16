Perce Rock, Gaspe Peninsula, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
Rocher Perce, or 'Pierced Rock' is a giant monolithic rock formation off the east coast of the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec. At its seaward end, it has a natural arch, (not visible in this photo). It's accessible at low tide along a sandbar, but its best views are from the clifftop opposite it on the mainland. It was here that I took this shot just before sunset on a cloudy summer evening, as the rising tide began to cover the sandbar and leave the rock to the thousands of birds that nest there.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor