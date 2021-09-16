Devil’s Table, Palatinate Forest, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Devil's Table is a symbol of the Palatinate and an impressive stone formation. It is visited by many visitors every year. My accommodation was just a stone's throw from this place, so I could ride my bike there before sunset and didn't have to hurry. On site, I decided to use a longer exposure time with a gray filter, as I wanted to depict the moving clouds. The problem was the contrast range. I couldn't and didn't want to use a graduated filter. Thanks to the high dynamic range, my Fujfilm camera was able to highlight enough drawings under the dark stone slab, also with the help of image processing.

