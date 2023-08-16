Nantucket Sound, USA

As a designer, I was blessed with having an annual sailboat race client for ten years – The Figawi, a race between Hyannis on Cape Cod (in Massachusetts) out to Nantucket Island. I designed their 80-page program book for the Race Weekend over the US Memorial Day holiday each year. An extra bonus reward I got with the job was that for the race itself, I got to ride along on the press boat and shoot.

I've always considered myself a landscape guy and definitely not a sports/action guy. But it really was exhilarating to see these beautiful sailboats all around. So, I learned. And I think I've made some nice landscape imagery that just happened to have sailboats – and lots of ocean.

This image is from the 2007 race. Near the end of the race, as we were coming into Nantucket Harbor. It was foggy that morning when the race began, which turned hazy as it burned off. There was a very linear line of clouds, the sky was a beautiful pale blue, and I noticed an errant sailboat in the distance (not in race). And I made the shot. I often try to shoot a version (or a few) of my landscape images with negative /open space. I think it's the art director in me.

