Dona Ana Beach, Lagos, Portugal

The Algarve Coast in Portugal is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscape, dramatic cliffs and stunning beaches. Last year I travelled along the coastline and felt amazed by the sheer beauty of this place. The towering cliffs, with their rugged edges and varying shades of earthy tones: reds, yellows, and browns, stand tall against the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean and offer a unique sight, a surreal and otherworldly atmosphere. As I stood atop the cliffs, I was treated to panoramic views of the sparkling blue waters below, stretching out as far as the eye could see. But it's not just the cliffs that left me, and probably other visitors, in awe; the Algarve Coast is also home to an assortment of picturesque beaches suited for various photographic opportunities.

One of the most famous beaches along the Algarve Coast is Praia Dona Ana.

Located in Lagos, this beach is very easy to access. This small, tucked-away gem captivated me from the moment I set foot on its golden sands. Praia Dona Ana is special because of its unique and dramatic rock formations that line the shoreline, jutting out of the crystal-clear turquoise waters. These impressive limestone cliffs create a natural amphitheatre-like setting, offering beachgoers a sense of privacy and seclusion, perfect for relaxation and photography. Dona Ana is also blessed with calm and gentle waves, particularly nice to photograph at dusk, with the cliffs in the foreground and the cities of Portimao and Carvoeiro in the background. When the natural and artificial lights from the distant towns blend together, this place becomes truly stunning. The silk light that dominates the Portuguese landscape and the rugged Atlantic coast attracts artists and tourists alike.

