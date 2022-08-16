Parco Nazionale Vedrette di Ries, Valle Aurina, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photograph portrays one of the most famous mountains of the Vedrette di Ries National Park In South Tyrol Italy the collalto. The photograph was taken in July 2022 and you can easily see how the glacier has shrunk due to this very hot summer. The collalto measuring 3436 meters above sea level is the highest mountain in the Pusteria Alps. The shot was taken from the path that continues from the Rifugio Roma to Riva di Tures along the glacier. As far as I'm concerned, I believe that the greatest difficulty in photographing the Alps consists in being able to transmit their majestic dimensions.

The Dolomites, in fact, despite being on average lower than the Alps, have a conformation that highlights their verticality, while the Alps can be appreciated in their real height and size only in some points from which you can see the development of the mountain that starts from the pastures of the valley, it climbs to the coniferous woods that thin out slowly to make room for low vegetation, waterfalls up to the rock and finally to the glaciers.

The ideal would probably be aerial photography, however from some vantage points using a lens between 35mm and 50mm you can get great photos. Using at high altitude (the path from which I took the photo is at 2200 meters high) lenses longer than 50mm, in my experience, compress the focal planes too much and take away the sense of depth while too wide-angle lenses move the peaks too far, reducing the sense of majesty of the glaciers. The photo was taken with an XT2 at 29mm (around 45 full frame format). Hope you like it!!!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now