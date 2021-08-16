Nubra Valley, Leh Ladakh, India

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Leh has always been magical for its landscapes but the flagship feature is the ever-dynamic and nearly ethereal interplay of light and shade , against the green patches amidst the rugged landscape brings extreme contrast in the frame... While the summer is very short in Leh, this Himalayan landscape attracts millions of tourists every year.

I was travelling to Nubra Valley from Leh city and I took this photograph on my last part of the journey, when the road follows Shyok before crossing it and then leads down into the smooth, flat bed of the Shyok.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now