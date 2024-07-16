Pemuteran Bay Mangrove Tree, Bali, Indonesia

On the rocky coastline of Pemuteran Bay in Bali, this lonely tree was probably the most obvious subject to choose for a photograph. But to make the shot interesting in the absence of dramatic weather conditions, I have chosen to use a long exposure technique and find an attractive foreground to lead into the shot.

The challenge was to choose the timing of the upcoming tide to catch the moment when the uninteresting part of the rocky bottom was submerged, and only the tops of the bigger rocks were visible whilst making sure that the waves of the incoming tide didn't cover the camera as it was positioned just above the water level. 30-second exposure was long enough to create a milky, misty effect in the water, creating a mysterious atmosphere in the photograph.

