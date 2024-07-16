Holm Oak, Sierra de Gredos, Avila, Spain

The roots of trees spread deep beneath the soil, and their branches reach out to the sky; this is why Celts perceived trees as the gate to the netherworld and the heavens. These people of ancient Europe believed trees were home to the spirits of their ancestors and were, therefore, considered protectors or guardians. Trees were treated as wise spirits and strongly respected. The tree in this photograph is probably no more than eighty years old but sits in a land that was inhabited over two millennia ago by an early Celtic group known as the Vettones. Each tribe kept a sacred tree. In tribal fights, the attacking contingent tried to destroy the sacred tree of the enemy tribe in order to disconnect them from their protectors. The tribal meetings of the Vettones took place under certain sacred trees, where their laws were approved. The Druids of these tribes passed away to become sacred trees that watched over the well-being of their people.

One can imagine these sacred trees were most likely of some uniqueness, most certainly with features that could resemble a human figure. I spotted this tree on my hike back to my car after photographing a waterfall. As a matter of fact, this evergreen tree leans and twists towards the waterfall, only maybe a dozen meters away. Finding my way up the steep slope, I gave little importance to the tree as I climbed. My habit of looking back to see what I leave behind is, at times, rewarding. This was one of those moments because as soon as I turned, I realized the unique nature of the tree. This Holm oak instantly became sacred to me.

The slope was rather steep, so finding the perspective that most demonstrated the personality of the tree was a bit tricky, but by no means as near as risky as had the climb down to the waterfall been earlier that morning. I took a few steps forward, then backwards, and so on, to find the best frame through the viewfinder before I finally set the camera on the tripod. A focal length of about seventy millimetres would give me the result I sought: the best option for excluding noise and undesired elements in this particular case.

The surrounding area of this precise location is heavily populated with tall pine trees that provide plenty of shade. The lighting was beautiful, as the sky was partly overcast, and the sun was not yet high, casting only dispersed patches of golden light on the grass around the Holm oak.

Photographing trees has never been easy for me, but this one has plenty of character and a lot to my advantage. This photograph was taken in the middle of April 2024, but I recently returned to the same location to capture a summer season version. I plan to return in the autumn and winter in hopes of creating a series of photographs of this special Holm oak throughout the different seasons.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now