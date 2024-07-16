Friedenseiche Lone Tree, Hessen, Germany

Friedenseiche is a peace monument tree located in the middle of nowhere in the state of Hessen, Germany.

I live in a nearby town, where the lonely tree is always visible to the naked eye since it sits on top of a hill. The legend says that the tree was planted as a sign of peace during the war between German and French forces in 1871. Since then, the tree has been a sign of peace and resilience, standing tall at 290m above sea level.

On the day of capturing this photo, my friend and I challenged ourselves to climb the hill with our bicycles. Being an amateur cyclist, I stopped twice on the way to catch my breath, and when I reached the point, I took out my drone and made some awesome videos, including this picture.

I planned on capturing a few more by varying the camera settings, but then three vultures from the nearby forest started revolving around the drone, and I had to land to save it from being destroyed. I had to convince myself with just this image since I know for a fact that I can return to this location once again.

