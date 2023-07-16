Rio de la Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Photograph taken in the Rio de la Plata aboard my boat. A cold morning, with the river calm. Even so, the challenge of obtaining a perfect photograph with the slight movement of the boat. One of my favourite places to spend the day with good music and editing photos on board. The Parana Delta offers countless landscapes throughout the 4 seasons, both in the open river and in the small streams that make it up. I think it is the perfect union of the photographer-camera-landscape moment in an environment of absolute calm.

