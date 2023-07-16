Franklin Parker Preserve, New Jersey, USA

Forest landscape photos suck to take. It's far too hard composition in the chaos, so when fog rolls around, it's a rare moment to go out and check off spots you made a mental note of.

This lake was one of them. And even better, it was frozen. With the chaos that is the forest, cloaked behind the white curtain, the dead stumps on the ice began to look like musical notes.

Ironic seeing that the lake was completely silent.

