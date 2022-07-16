Ly Son , Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Ly Son, a large island in Quang Ngai province - Vietnam. The island of craters, the sunrise on the island is impressive. To take this photo, I went to the sea while it was still dark, I walked along the foot of the cliff, looking for beautiful frames - and this is one of them. I crossed a strait to get to this place, the sun has crossed the horizon, in a very suitable position for this composition. I shoot at a very slow speed with the help of the ND filter.

The cliff in the photo is just a small part of the rocky shore running along the coast, the foreground is mossy canopy, creating a curved shape due to the waves to make the photo more vivid, the sun is burning in the background. create a complete composition for the photo.

Loose clouds in the sky, a small cloud across, blocking some of the sunlight, created the ideal conditions for me to make this shot, so that the water didn't burn out when I took a slow exposure. Great, luck was on my side in this shot, the water is beautiful.

