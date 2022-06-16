Bristlecone Pine, Powder Mountain Resort, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Powder Mountain Resort is a bit of an unusual ski resort in that you drive to the top of the 9,000 foot mountain and then ski down. This amazingly shaped, craggly and ancient bristlecone pine is near the top and very near to one of the access roads. Bristlecone's are generally at high elevation and are pretty rare in northern Utah. To find this guy for me was a serious treat. It's 75 feet tall and is one of a half dozen in the immediate area. The very top portion is dead/dying while everything below appears to be vibrant.

I made the 45 minute drive early on a brisk autumn morning intending to shoot the Milky Way but the California fires were actively burning and the smoke was blown to Utah obscuring any view of the stars. I muttered a few photographer swear words to myself and began the hunt for another subject. I remembered this patriarch of a tree that I had discovered a year before and quickly drove to see what Mother Nature had to offer a frustrated photographer. The pre-dawn light was rolling from blue to gold and, together with the smoke from our Caly neighbors to the west, provided a gorgeous backdrop to the already interesting shape of this amazing tree.

I said a quick 'thank you' to whomever might be listening, packed my gear and made the drive home to see what kind of light I collected. Edited in Lightroom to balance light and adjust contrast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now