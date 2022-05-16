Santa Cruz Beach Arch, Lisbon, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A few years ago, on a cold January morning, I happened to visit the area of Santa Cruz beach, north of Lisbon. This part of the coast is characterized by strong wind and rough seas, which makes it quite popular with surfers. As a geologist, I always pay special attention to rock formations and outcrops, so I wanted to visit a famous landmark of the region, a tall rock arch that is the result of countless years of wind and water erosion. This arch is in the beach at Santa Cruz and is best accessible and visible during the low tide. On this occasion, I had with me only my camera and 35mm lens, which is a combination I like to carry when travelling light.

Complemented by a small tripod, it makes for a highly flexible photo kit. Braving the cold and the wind, I went down to the beach and walked around the arch for a while, trying to find an adequate framing. I wanted to convey the scale of the rock arch and show the different layers’ textures. The layers of rock are almost vertical, attesting the complex geological history of the region; the different hardness of the rocks, under the influence of erosion, has then originated this wonderful feature. I ended up making several photos, but this is the one I find more interesting, with a classic low angle framing portraying the arch against the sky. When I was developing the Raw file, I decided to convert the image to black and white, to enhance the roughness of the rock textures against the soft wispy clouds in the sky. The lone seagull flying above the arch helps in conveying the scale of the arch.

