Playa Mendieta, Paracas, Peru

Paracas is a beautiful national park in Peru, it gets even more beautiful when you go off the beaten path. After a few days of searching around the park, I learned that the best views were past where my two wheel drive rental car could go.

I ended up parking off the road and hiking the remaining couple miles through sand and soft dirt to Playa Mendieta. This became a multi day ritual for me until I finally got the golden hour I was hoping for. If you're a landscape photographer visiting Peru, don't skip Paracas, and definitely don't skip Playa Mendieta. It's worth the Hike.

