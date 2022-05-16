Mesa Arch Sunrise, Canyonlands, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Those of you who have tried to take this angle of Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park know how tricky it can be. It's an easy hike, not too far in the middle of no where or anything like that, but it's one of the most over crowded photo locations I've seen in the United States.

I showed up at 4am three days in a row to claim my spot, which wasn't early but just barely on time as there were only a few spaces left before the 6am sunrise. Three days in a row the clouds never broke, and I never got any light. The fourth day however, after debating if it was worth another try, rewarded my perseverance with this beautiful sunrise.

