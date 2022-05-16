Fort Pulaski, Near Savannah, GA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This picture was taken inside the Civil War Fort Pulaski, built in the mid-1800s. It's located near Tybee Island, which is near Savannah, GA. There were lots of halls and tunnels which were used to store ammunition and other war supplies. This was one of the entrances to the fort. I was on a B&W photo workshop, and I could have spent an entire week exploring the shapes and tones of the old stone structure. The walls of the fort were 10 feet thick and thought to be impenetrable, and the light (coming from natural sunlight through windows) cast very interesting shadows.

